Krishnagiri

02 August 2021 22:06 IST

The district administration has barred entry to KRP dam or any other waterbodies along Thenpennai river here on the occasion of Aadi Perukku on Tuesday.

In view of the COVID-19 containment measures currently under enforcement up to August 9, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has the public to cooperate and follow COVID-19 protocols.

