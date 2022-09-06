Entry of vehicles from Avinashi Road flyover to Dr. Nanjappa Road blocked

In the new arrangement, vehicles descending Avinashi Road flyover cannot take a free left and enter Dr. Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The traffic police have stopped entry of vehicles from Avinashi Road flyover to Dr. Nanjappa Road on a trial basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the new arrangement, vehicles descending the flyover cannot take a free left and enter Dr. Nanjappa Road. Instead, two-wheelers and cars can take a left to Addis Street to reach Dr. Nanjappa Road. As Addis Street is very narrow, cars can alternatively take Munusamy Garden Street road or the next road bordering VOC Grounds to reach the stadium and proceed to Dr. Nanjappa Road via Park Gate junction.

Heavy vehicles should take a left from LIC Junction to proceed further. A few buses that used to enter Dr. Nanjappa Road from the flyover should also follow this pattern.

Vehicles emerging from the flyover’s underpass can enter Dr. Nanjappa Road as usual, but will not be allowed to enter Avinashi Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police officer said the new arrangement was done on a trial basis. “After closing the entry from the flyover to Dr. Nanjappa Road, there is no traffic jam on the old flyover. Earlier, vehicles taking a left from the flyover to Dr. Nanjappa Road and vehicles that enter Avinashi Road from the underpass used to cause traffic snarls,” said the official.

The new arrangement was made after the traffic police consulted with a road safety engineer of the Highways Department. If the new arrangement brings results, a bus stop on Dr. Nanjappa Road will have to be shifted towards Park Gate junction for the convenience of commuters.