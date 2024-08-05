GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Entry of private vehicles into bus stand continues in Erode

Published - August 05, 2024 06:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
In spite of restrictions, cars and two-wheelers continue to enter the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal in Erode.

In spite of restrictions, cars and two-wheelers continue to enter the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal in Erode. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

In spite of restrictions by the police, private vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars and auto rickshaws, continue to enter the Erode Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal, affecting the movement of buses and commuters.

The 51-year-old bus stand, located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road, sees 4,100 bus services comprising mofussil, city, intercity buses and mini buses every day. Currently, development works are under way in the bus stand. To ensure free movement of buses inside the bus stand, the district police have restricted the entry of private vehicles and placed banners with warning messages at the entrance on Mettur Road.

However, auto rickshaws and two-wheelers move frequently on the bus stand premises throughout the day, while cars are also parked on the premises. “Commuters fear the two-wheelers moving in all directions,” said V. Kalpana, a college student. While most of the vehicles come to drop people, some come to drop parcels in buses, she added. “The entry of two-wheelers poses danger to commuters, particularly people carrying luggage and the elderly,” said N. Bhaskaran, a commuter. Though traffic police personnel are posted during day and night to monitor the movement of vehicles, the violations remain unchecked, the passengers said.

Bus drivers have also urged the police to take necessary action for the safety of commuters. “The ban should be implemented strictly,” said a private bus driver. A policeman said that first-time violators were warned, and if they continued to break the rule cases were registered against them.

