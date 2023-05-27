Entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours banned at six places in Salem city

May 27, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City Police has permanently banned the entry of heavy vehicles in the morning and evening at six places in the city starting June 1.

The entry of heavy vehicles into Salem city creates traffic congestion in important locations during the morning and evening hours. In some of these places, vehicle movement slows down heavily due to construction of flyovers and UGD works.

As schools and colleges open in the next two weeks, these places are likely to face more traffic congestion. Considering this, the city police permanently banned the entry of heavy vehicles in six places from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a release, the police said that entry of heavy vehicles was banned in Seelanaickenpatti bypass to Gandhi statue on Tiruchi Main Road; Nethimedu Junction to Gugai on Sankagiri Main Road; Five Roads to Salem Collectorate on Omalur Main Road; Manal Market to Tiruvalluvar statue; Sundar Lodge to Salem Collectorate on Bretts Road; and Sundar Lodge to Anna Park on Gandhi Stadium Road.

The police clarified that the ban was not applicable for vehicles carrying milk, water, or medicines.

