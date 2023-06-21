Entry of document writers and mediators into sub-registrar offices restricted: Minister Moorthy

June 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that entry of document writers and mediators to sub-registrar offices is restricted.

The Minister chaired a meeting with District Registrars and sub-registrars of the districts of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri at Salem Collectorate on Wednesday.

Later addressing the media, the Minister said that various steps were taken to ensure transparency in document registration and to prevent corruption, monitoring of offices were continuously done. He said that document writers and mediators were not allowed to enter sub-registrar offices and the guidelines that document writers should follow were being sent as circulars to all the 575 sub-registrar offices in the State. The Minister said that Additional Inspector Generals of Registration and District Registrar’s were asked to carry out inspections in sub-registrar offices to check for entry of document writers or mediators. “If violations are found, the license of writers will be cancelled besides initiating disciplinary action against the sub-registrar concerned,” he warned.

Mr. Moorthy said that entry of all persons in sub-registrar offices are monitored through by Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) of Registration and asked people not to carry cash to the sub-registrar office.

To a question that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had claimed that corruption was taking place at sub-registrar offices in Salem district, the Minister said in the last two years, forged documents registered were inspected and cancelled, while a special law was also introduced to cancel forged property documents. He said that during the end of the AIADMK rule in 2021, the Registration Department earned revenues to the tune of ₹10,000 crore which increased to ₹17,354 crore now. “We have made the registration process simple and easy for the public,” he said and asked people to lodge complaints if money were demanded at sub-registrar offices.

B. Jothi Nirmalsamy, Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Inspector General of Registration, District Collector S. Karmegam and officials were present.

