Entry fee to Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem increased

September 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The entry fee to Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem has been revised, and it will come into effect from Wednesday (September 6).

As per G.O. (Ms.) 132 issued on September 4, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden had requested the government to issue necessary permission to increase the fees at the zoo to create better facilities for animals and visitors. The proposal was placed and approved at the 21st Governing Board meeting of the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu held on November 16, 2022, headed by the Chief Minister.

As per the new fee structure, the entry fee for adults (including still and mobile cameras) is revised from ₹ 20 to ₹50 . For children aged above 5 and below 12, the entry fee has been revised from ₹ 5 to ₹ 10, and there is no entry fee for children aged below 5. The fee for video camera (which does not include any videography for commercial programmes, short movies, etc.) was revised from ₹ 100 to ₹ 150. While adults will be charged ₹ 50 to use battery-operated vehicle, children aged above 5 and below 12 will be charged ₹ 30.

Likewise, the parking fee has also been revised. The parking fee for four-wheelers (light motor vehicles) was revised from ₹ 25 to ₹ 50. For four-wheelers (heavy motor vehicles), the fee was revised from ₹ 25 to ₹100 . The parking fee for two and three-wheelers was revised from ₹ 10 to ₹ 20.

