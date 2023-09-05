HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Entry fee to Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem increased

September 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The revised fee structure will come into effect at the Kurumbatti Zoological Park in Salem from September 6.

The revised fee structure will come into effect at the Kurumbatti Zoological Park in Salem from September 6. | Photo Credit: File picture

The entry fee to Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem has been revised, and it will come into effect from Wednesday (September 6).

As per G.O. (Ms.) 132 issued on September 4, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden had requested the government to issue necessary permission to increase the fees at the zoo to create better facilities for animals and visitors. The proposal was placed and approved at the 21st Governing Board meeting of the Zoo Authority of Tamil Nadu held on November 16, 2022, headed by the Chief Minister.

As per the new fee structure, the entry fee for adults (including still and mobile cameras) is revised from ₹ 20 to ₹50 . For children aged above 5 and below 12, the entry fee has been revised from ₹ 5 to ₹ 10, and there is no entry fee for children aged below 5. The fee for video camera (which does not include any videography for commercial programmes, short movies, etc.) was revised from ₹ 100 to ₹ 150. While adults will be charged ₹ 50 to use battery-operated vehicle, children aged above 5 and below 12 will be charged ₹ 30.

Likewise, the parking fee has also been revised. The parking fee for four-wheelers (light motor vehicles) was revised from ₹ 25 to ₹ 50. For four-wheelers (heavy motor vehicles), the fee was revised from ₹ 25 to ₹100 . The parking fee for two and three-wheelers was revised from ₹ 10 to ₹ 20.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.