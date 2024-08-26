Entries invited for The Hindu Downtown Mayakannan contest

The Hindu Downtown is conducting ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024, an exclusive contest to bring back the festive spirit to our neighbourhood and rejoice in the birth of Lord Krishna in the form of your little one.

This contest is for children of age 3 to 8 years, who must dress up as little Krishna or Radha and perform by either dancing, singing or reciting slokas in His praise.

The title partner for the event is Gopuram Turmeric Powder & Kumkum, co-presented by Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense, gift sponsors are Aachi Masala, Medimix, P.S. Tamarind.

To register and participate, scan the QR code given or visit https://newsth.live/MYK2024CBE. Upload a 1–2 minute video and picture of your child’s performance as Krishna/Radha to our microsite. For further queries, you may reach out to +91 9841298938 / 8148748183.