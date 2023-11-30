Entries invited for best designer award

November 30, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi has invited entries from young participants for awarding State-level prizes for best designs. The first three best designers will be awarded cash prizes of ₹1,00,000, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

Particulars pertaining to eligibility norms for participants, sub-categories in designs, design entry conditions, and the address to which the design entries should be sent are available on the website: www.loomworld.in. The design entries have to be submitted on or before December 10 to the circle Assistant Director of Handlooms, a press release said.