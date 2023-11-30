HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Entries invited for best designer award

November 30, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi has invited entries from young participants for awarding State-level prizes for best designs. The first three best designers will be awarded cash prizes of ₹1,00,000, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

Particulars pertaining to eligibility norms for participants, sub-categories in designs, design entry conditions, and the address to which the design entries should be sent are available on the website: www.loomworld.in. The design entries have to be submitted on or before December 10 to the circle Assistant Director of Handlooms, a press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.