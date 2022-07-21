Entrepreneurs in Salem invited to utilise Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme

Collector S. Karmegam has invited entrepreneurs to utilise the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to start new enterprises.

In a release, the Collector said the scheme was implemented through the District Industries Centre, Khadi and Village Industries Commission and Khadi and Village Industries Board. As per the new guidelines from June 1, 2022, the maximum project cost under the manufacturing sector was enhanced from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh and for the service sector, from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

Transport activities were also eligible under this scheme. The working capital should be a maximum of 50% of the project cost for the manufacturing sector and 60% for the service and trading sectors. Entrepreneurship Development Programme training was not required for projects up to ₹2 lakh, and it would be five days for projects up to ₹5 lakh and ten days for others,” Mr. Karmegam added.

Those who have completed 18 years of age can apply and there is no upper age limit. For projects costing above ₹10 lakh in the manufacturing sector and above ₹5 lakh in the service sector, the beneficiaries should possess at least an 8 th standard pass education qualification. Projects in urban areas are eligible for up to a 25% subsidy, while those in rural areas are eligible for up to a 35% subsidy. Eligible persons can apply through www.kviconline.gov.in. For details, entrepreneurs can approach the District Industries Centre, Five Roads, or through 0427 – 2448505, 2447878.