Entrepreneurship schemes elicit increasing patronage in Tiruppur district 

Published - September 13, 2024 07:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur district has been witnessing a notable rise in the number of beneficiaries availing themselves of the utility of entrepreneurship promotion schemes of the State and Central governments that come with attractive subsidy components., in recent years.

Subsidy to the tune of ₹13.98 crore distributed to 282 beneficiaries during 2020-21 for loan amount totalling ₹95.70 crore went up to ₹20.63 crore in 2022-23 out of a loan amount of ₹125.13 crore forwarded to 312 persons.

In 2023-24, the number of beneficiaries rose to 451 for whom ₹23.06 crore subsidy was forwarded for a total investment of ₹125.13 crore. So far, during 2024-25, the District Industries Centre (DIC) has facilitated loans to 129 persons. The subsidy component was ₹8.49 crore for a loan of ₹50.42 crore.

Altogether, over the last three years, 1,174 new entrepreneurs received ₹66.16 crore as subsidy, for an overall investment of ₹401.14 crore for starting own enterprises, according to a press release.

Loans were forwarded under New Entrepreneur-cum-enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS), Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme, Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme, and Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Scheme.

For NEEDS, the applicant has to be aged between 21 and 45 years. For women, BC, MBC, de-notified communities, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, ex-servicemen, differently abled and transgenders, the age limit can be 55 years, to receive loans ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹5 crore for starting services and manufacturing enterprises.

The individual contribution has been fixed at 10% for general category and 5% for applicants in special categories.

The loans are forwarded through Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation and nationlised banks out of which the 25% subsidy is the entitlement subject to a maximum limit of ₹75 lakh, and back-ended interest subvention to the extent of 3%.

On Friday, District Collector T. Christuraj, accompanied by General Manager of DIC Karthigavasan inspected a knitwear unit started under NEEDS Scheme at Murugampalayam in the city, under the aegis of ‘Niraindhadhu Manam’ programme. First-generation entrepreneur Vishnuprabu narrated the growth of his enterprise that was started during 2023 under the NEEDS Scheme.

“From being an employee in different companies earlier with a monthly salary up to ₹50,000, I am now able to employ 20 persons and generate a monthly revenue of ₹15 lakh, inclusive of ₹3 lakh profit,” he said.

The unit was started by investing ₹1.86 crore under NEEDs Scheme, and the 25% subsidy amount was to the extent of ₹45.92 lakh.

