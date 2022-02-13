Entrepreneurship development programme in Coimbatore

February 13, 2022 17:54 IST

Indian Overseas Bank Sakthi Chidhambaram Chettiyar Memorial Trust is conducting an entrepreneurship development training programme for graduate women for six days from February 14.

The training, which is offered free of cost, will be held at RUBTEC (Rural Banking Training Centre), Cross cut road, Gandhipuram, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Women graduates aged between 25 and 35 can participate. For details, contact: 63823 91290