Entrepreneurship assistance to agriculture graduates under the Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme has been proposed for 82 village panchayats in Krishnagiri.

According to the administration, under the scheme, graduates in agriculture, agriculture engineering, horticulture and affiliated programmes are eligible for entrepreneurial assistance for an array of self-entrepreneurial ventures.

The entrepreneurial ventures may include organic manure production, sapling and nursery preparation, setting up of green houses; agricultural engineering inputs renting; drip irrigation service centers, setting up of agriculture clinics, sales centers for manure and pesticides, agricultural product exports among others.

Interested applicants may submit a Detailed Project Report to the office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture, Krishnagiri.The scheme seeks to cover graduates between 21 years and 40 years of age. The applicant shall not be currently employed in any private firm. The applicants shall submit their DPRs along with accompanying documents ,including proof of graduation in agriculture and affiliated streams, bank pass book, and other identity details by February 4, 2022. Further details may be ascertained from the block level agriculture officers concerned.