ADVERTISEMENT

Entrepreneurs in Salem undergo training in business and financial excellence

Published - November 13, 2024 06:51 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 80 entrepreneurs took part in a two-day special training programme on business and financial excellence that concluded here on Wednesday.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salem Zone, with its Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood (CII CEL), Salem MP T.M. Selvaganapathi inaugurated the programme and emphasised that MSMEs were the backbone of the economy, contributing to 40% of the country’s exports and 45% of production. Kalpana Mudaliar, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, spoke about the banking sector’s role in GDP.

Sudhakar Vaidyalingam, forum chair, CII Salem - Micro Entrepreneurs Forum, shared how CII was instrumental in assisting organisations with policy formulation and implementation for improved results.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US