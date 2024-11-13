 />
Entrepreneurs in Salem undergo training in business and financial excellence

Published - November 13, 2024 06:51 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 80 entrepreneurs took part in a two-day special training programme on business and financial excellence that concluded here on Wednesday.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salem Zone, with its Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood (CII CEL), Salem MP T.M. Selvaganapathi inaugurated the programme and emphasised that MSMEs were the backbone of the economy, contributing to 40% of the country’s exports and 45% of production. Kalpana Mudaliar, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, spoke about the banking sector’s role in GDP.

Sudhakar Vaidyalingam, forum chair, CII Salem - Micro Entrepreneurs Forum, shared how CII was instrumental in assisting organisations with policy formulation and implementation for improved results.

November 13, 2024

