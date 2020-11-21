Entrepreneur hit by lockdown reaps profit from sale of home-made organic products in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

A Tiruppur-based entrepreneur, whose 23-year-long business was hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown, has found success through the sales of home-made organic products online.

A. Alaguraja, a resident of S. Periyapalayam on Uthukuli Road, said that he was running a small-scale garment elastic tape business for nearly 23 years. After the lockdown was imposed, he did not receive any orders and he could not procure the raw materials since April.

“For the past six to seven years, I was interested in organic products,” he said, although his primary focus was on elastic tape business. Following the lockdown, he decided to experiment with powders for herbal soups, herbal oils and kabasura kudineer using organic products. While his wife helped in the preparation, his two sons helped him to market the products online, he said.

Mr. Alaguraja said that he has been receiving orders from across the State for his products in the last few months, noting that the awareness regarding health has increased among the public after the pandemic. “[COVID-19] has caused a lot of pain for many, but it has also shown a good way for me,” he said.