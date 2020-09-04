Entrance test for M.Phil, Ph.D on Oct. 27

04 September 2020 22:15 IST

COIMBATORE

Bharathiar University will on October 27 hold the common eligibility test for admissions to M.Phil, Ph.D programmes, said a release from the institution. Interested persons should apply at www.cbe.b-u.ac.in before October 5. The university will reject the applicatios received after the last date.

The release added that the candidates with UGC/CSIR-NET/SET/GATE/M.Phil qualification or teacher fellowship, DST Inspire, scientists in DRDO, faculty at Air Force Administrative College and candidates with post-graduate degree in a foreign university were exempted from appearing for the test.

