Enthusiasts fear beautification of Nilgiri Mountain Railway stations could ruin heritage value  

January 17, 2024

Beautification work being undertaken at the more than 100-year-old Udhagamandalam Railway Station has raised concerns among vintage train enthusiasts that the aesthetics of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway’s infrastructure could be threatened by new constructions.

The work is being undertaken in both the Udhagamandalam and Coonoor Railway Stations as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Salem division of Southern Railway had also vowed to ensure that developmental works, undertaken at both railway stations at a cost of ₹13.7 crores, will be done “keeping in mind the heritage value of the station.”

The railways has already drawn flack for destroying a wetland surrounding the Udhagamandalam Railway station, and has failed to stop work on the marshland despite repeated calls from conservationists and the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority to cease construction activities.

Recent work at the Udhagamandalam Railway Station, which was constructed in 1908, where the main entrance and part of the roof are being demolished have raised concerns that the constructions could modify the heritage structure permanently. K. Natrajan, founder of the Heritage Steam Chariot Trust, who is a vintage train enthusiast working towards protecting the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, said that the roof as well as the portico had been constructed and modified less than a decade ago.

“It makes no sense to once again tamper with the building,” said Mr. Natrajan, adding that it was of the utmost importance to reiterate to the railways to not remodel the Coonoor Railway Station, which is older and is in a more unaltered state than its counterpart in Udhagamandalam.

Mr. Natrajan added that a lack of clarity in what was being planned at the railway stations was also contributing to a mistrust of the railways. He pointed to plans in 2022, where the Salem Division of Southern Railway wished to work closer with the Tourism Department, local NGOs and tour operators to promote tourism along the NMR line. “However, no such outreach has materialised, and we are left in the dark as to what is being planned for the NMR in the long-run,” he said.

Geetha Srinivasan, patron of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Nilgiris chapter, said that the railways should involve a expert during the conceptualisation phase when modifying a heritage structure. She said that this would ensure that the aesthetics of the building are not accidentally tampered with or changed.

