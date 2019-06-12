Ensuring zero discharge of human waste on tracks

The installation of bio-toilets in train coaches has helped curb the problem of human excreta littering the tracks.

“More than 95% of the coaches are fitted with bio-toilets,” a railway official said.

The bio-toilets are jointly developed by the the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the research wing of Indian Railways.

The set-up of the bio-toilet is such that it contains a variety of anaerobic bacteria (bacteria that lives in the absence of oxygen), which digests the human waste material and releases waste water through a chlorinated chamber. The disinfected waste water that is released on to the tracks is not acidic as its pH levels are contained between six to eight, the official said.

The neutrality of the waste water is crucial because the human excreta, which is acidic in nature, corrode the parts of tracks and even the coaches in the long run. Moreover, the installation of bio-toilets has curbed the menace of human excreta on railway tracks, which caused a lingering stench not only at the railway stations, but wherever the tracks were present in the city, the official said.

Train No. 16616 Chemmozhi Express train running between Coimbatore and Mannargudi was the first train to be fitted with bio-toilets in June 2012, railway sources said.

Bio-toilets for coaches meant for differently abled people and Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) coaches will be developed soon, the official said.

However, the official said that some passengers still dispose trash into the bio-toilet commodes despite the presence of dustbins inside the toilets, leading to the blockage of equipment. “Items like empty tea cups, liquor bottles, sanitary napkins, diaper and paper items are recovered from the bio-toilets,” the official said. This problem occurs frequently in unreserved compartments, the official noted.