Ensuring personal distancing in taxis

Coimbatore

22 May 2020 03:34 IST

In an effort to ensure personal distancing inside cars as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, a taxi driver and a car accessories dealer in Coimbatore have come up with temporary partitions that can be placed between drivers and passengers.

R. Amar, a taxi owner in Kavundampalayam, said that the product will serve as a partition between the driver and passengers as well as between two passengers in the back seat of the car. “It is easily detachable and can be cleaned using a disinfectant spray,” he said. Mr. Amar, who runs four call taxis in the city, said that the partitions have been implemented in one of his taxis on a trial basis and they have nicknamed it ‘Corona-Free Cab’.

With call taxis not running for nearly two months due to the nationwide lockdown, he said this method will instil confidence among both, the drivers and the customers, regarding the safety aspects once the taxis are allowed to operate again.

According to N. Bilal, the car accessories dealer who designed the partitions using mica sheets, the product will cost around ₹ 1,800. “This will be a major boost for the drivers,” he asserted, as the partitions will also ensure the comfort of drivers and passengers in addition to their safety. Mr. Bilal said that he has been running his car accessories store on Variety Hall Road for the past 12 years. “I have already received orders for eight cars and many more are enquiring about this,” Mr. Bilal said.