Ensure welfare schemes are delivered to deserving beneficiaries, panchayat chiefs told

June 13, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 A district level consultative meeting was organised for panchayat presidents of select 5 panchayat unions here at the Collectorate recently.

The meeting was organised for 173 panchayat presidents of five Panchayat Unions of Hosur, Thally, Kelamangalam, Shoolagiri and Vepanapalli. 

The meeting for the 173 panchayat presidents in the district was to take stock of the functioning of the panchayat presidents, an appraisal of their roles and the efficient delivery of government services in the respective panchayats.  

Presiding over the meeting, Collector K.M.Sarayu perused the various activities of the panchayats, including the implementation of online taxation, sanitation of public toilets, regular clearing of garbage in panchayats, regular distribution of drinking water; sanitation and cleanliness of surroundings; curbs and controls on the use of single-use of plastics;  functioning of street lights among others.

The Collector instructed panchayat presidents to act as conduits for the delivery of government schemes and ensure that welfare schemes are delivered to deserving beneficiaries.

