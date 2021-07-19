Ensure water spread area is not reduced under lake development project, NGOs appeal to Corporation

Non-governmental organisations engaged in environment conservation have appealed to the Coimbatore Corporation to not reduce water spread area in the tanks it had taken up for development under the Smart Cities Mission.

In its appeal, NGOs Siruthuli, RAAC, Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaipu, CUBE, C4TN, Osai, Achankulam Pathugappu Amaipu, Kowsika Nadhi Neer Karangal and a few others said in the seven tanks taken up for development they were given to understand that the Corporation had reduced water spread area by 20 acre.

In Valankulam, Muthannankulam and Selvachinthamani tanks, after demolishing houses built encroaching upon the water body, the Corporation had recovered 39.14 acre land. But instead of increasing the water spread area, the Corporation appeared to be using it for development, which went against various court orders.

If the reclaimed land was used to increase water spread area by increasing the bund heigh by two metre, the Corporation would be able to store an additional 32 crore litre, the NGOs said and added that pouring more concrete along the bunds destroyed birds' habitat.

The Corporation would, therefore, do well to increase water spread area and protect biodiversity, they added.