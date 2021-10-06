‘Ensure water reaches tanks’

Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaipu, an NGO engaged in water conservation, has urged the State Government to remove blocks in channels feeding water to tanks, at least during this monsoon season.

In a communication, the NGO said the water flow in River Noyyal that fed the tanks was poor because of deficit rainfall in the South-West Monsoon season. There was water flow in the river for eight to 10 days a few days ago but the water did not reach the Vellalore tank.

The earth dug for implementing the River Noyyal rejuvenation scheme was dumped into the channel feeding the tank. This, and the contractor executing the scheme work failing to remove earth from both sides of the sluices at the channel’s mouth twice stopped the water from flowing into the tank.

In the recent past when there was water flow in River Noyyal, the Vellalore tank did not get as much water as it should have because the Highways Department, constructing the Ukkadam flyover, had blocked water flow.

Though the State Government had carved out a separate department for managing water resources, the people were yet to gain anything from it because of officials on the ground, the NGO alleged and pointed out that in earliest instance, earth was removed only after it took up an issue to the collector’s notice.

Therefore, the State Government would do well to protect water bodies by removing blocks, it reiterated.