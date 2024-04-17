ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure victory of DMK candidate by a huge margin: Udhayanidhi Stalin

April 17, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore voters should ensure that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ganapathi Rajkumar wins with a margin of three lakh votes, said Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Seeking votes for Mr. Rajkumar at five points across the constituency on the final day of the campaign, the Minister said the victory of the DMK candidate in Coimbatore was assured. The voters should ensure a huge margin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu only during elections and it was during his rule that the price of LPG cylinder and fuel had increased. The DMK had assured in its manifesto distribution of LPG cylinders at ₹500 and reduction of petrol and diesel prices.

The Central government introduced NEET and 22 students had lost their lives in Tamil Nadu because of it. The Centre had not constructed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Madurai though the foundation was laid. The Centre returned just 29 paisa for every rupee paid as GST, he said.

Mr. Stalin also said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami had given away the rights of the State to the Centre because of its alliance with the BJP.

