‘Ensure Union Government’s schemes reach everyone in Tiruppur’

Officials from the Union and State governments have to work together to take the Centre’s schemes to everyone in the district, said Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Tiruppur.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with the district-level officials on the implementation of the Union government schemes on Tuesday. He said the Centre was ready to release additional funds to construct houses for the needy under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and officials can send proposals to the government.

The Minister added that both the nationalised and private banks in the district should disburse loans liberally to youngsters and encourage them become entrepreneurs. The Union Government has been implementing schemes that generate employment and promote exports.

He also reviewed the implementation of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Tiruppur Smart City, and various other schemes. District Collector S. Vineeth, Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati, and other officials were present.