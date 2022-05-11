Ensure uninterrupted power and water supply: Salem Collector

Collector S. Karmegam has instructed officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board) to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply respectively.

Chairing a joint coordination meeting of officials from both the departments here on Wednesday, he asked officials to expedite setting up of 33/11 KVA sub-station at Thottiyampatti in Mettur. Since, there is an additional requirement of power in Mettur, precautionary measures that need to be taken to generate power supply were discussed. He asked Geetha Priya, Personal Assistant to Collector (Land), to take steps and transfer land to Tangedco for establishing six sub-stations at Magudanchavadi, Attur and other places.

Mr. Karmegam said the Managing Director of Tangedco has requested for 200 acre for installing solar panels for power generation. “Tangedco officials should identify the land at the earliest”, he said. He also instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to examination centres in the district as board examinations are being conducted for Class X, XI and XII. “Power lines should be maintained properly and repair works should be carried out without delay’, he said and asked officials to ensure that workers are kept ready to attend the works.

Gopalakrishnan and Dhandapani, Superintending Engineers, Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Circle, Pushpalatha, Anbarasan, Executive Engineers, Gunasekaran, Executive Engineer, TWAD Board and other officials were present.