‘Ensure there is no loopholes in probing crime against children’

Salem

19 October 2020 22:43 IST

Salem City Police Commissioner calls for maximum punishment for offenders

Salem City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar asked officials to ensure that there is no loophole in investigating crime against children.

Addressing the police officers at an orientation programme on juvenile justice system for child welfare police officers, child protection officers and Childline Mr. Kumar said, “officials must not cause any delay in medical examination and no loophole must be left in investigation. Investigation officers must strive for getting maximum punishment for offenders.”

Pradip Kumar, DIG, Salem Range, said that timely action must be taken in such cases and children must be handled in a empathetic manner. “The FIR must be registered immediately and there should not be any delay in it. Personal doubts must not hinder investigation”, he said.

He said that the State gives high importance for crime against women and children. Hence, All Women Police Station (AWPS) was set up in each sub-division in Tamil Nadu.

Jayasree, Superintendent of Police, CWC, Chennai, said that child welfare police officers acts as a buffer system between police and victims and they must approach victims in a motherly way.

S. Deepa Ganiger, Superintendent of Police, Salem, said that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in setting up All Women Police Stations and advised police officers to make themselves thorough of various procedures to be followed while handling juvenile cases. She advised officers to make themselves aware of various special units in police to improve co-ordination and communication between them.

M. Chandrashekaran, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), M. Baskaran, ADSP, CWC, Kummararaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner, CWC, Salem City and S.Sivakumar, Faculty of Tamil Nadu Police Academy and other officials attended.