‘Ensure there is no leak in pipelines before restoring road’

Coimbatore

13 December 2020 23:46 IST

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, who inspected the 24x7 drinking water supply project that is in progress in R.S. Puram, told the contractor that it should ensure that there is no leak in the new pipelines laid before restoring the dug roads.

A release from the civic body said the Commissioner after visiting the works in T.V. Samy Road, Sir C.V. Raman Road, West Sambandam Road, Guru Gobind Singh Road and a few other areas, also told the contractor that it should immediately restore road after completion of work so as to cause minimum inconvenience to the public.

Earlier, he went to Ward 22 to check the progress made in cleaning drains. While interacting with the residents he asked them to ensure that no waste was dumped in the drains and hand over waste in segregated manner to conservancy workers, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising