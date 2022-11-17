Ensure tax collection targets are met, Salem Mayor instructs bill collectors

November 17, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The Corporation has directed bill collectors to identify large tax payers in order to collect taxes from them at the earliest and ensure that that the tax collection targets are met this financial year.

Tax collection is a major source of revenue generation for the civic body. As per the budget of the civic body for 2022–23, it aimed to collect ₹ 40.60 crore through various taxes, including ₹12.90 crore as professional tax and ₹20.12 crore as water tax. The Corporation has urged the residents to pay the taxes on time to the Corporation.

Corporation officials said that tax collection has suffered in the last ten years, particularly between 2016 and 2021, when there were no local body representatives. Using political influences, many did not pay the taxes, and many people escaped the tax preview. This has had an impact on the Corporation’s tax collection, leading to the local body looking for ways to step up its resources.

Mayor A. Ramachandran conducted meetings with every zonal official and instructed them to concentrate on tax collections. Following this, at the zonal level, the tax target is fixed for the bill collectors, and details of the target are provided to them. The Corporation has instructed them to achieve their target without delay, and higher officials are instructed to monitor the bill collectors’ efforts on a daily basis, officials added.

Mr. Ramachandran said that they have instructed the tax collectors to identify the taxable entities that are yet to pay tax as per the Corporation rules.

