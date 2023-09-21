Ensure schemes reach people in Salem, officials told

September 21, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - SALEM

Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and Salem District Monitoring Officer P. Sankar urged officials to ensure that schemes announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reached people.

On Thursday, the official, in the presence of Collector S. Karmegam, inspected various development schemes being carried out in the district. He inspected the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme rolled out for students of Class 1 to V at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Kondappanaickenpatti and tasted the food given to the students. He appreciated the cooks for preparing nutrient-rich food hygienically and serving it to the students on time.

He also inspected the renovation of Allikuttai lake in Ammapettai Zone and also visited the Urban Primary Health Centre at Ammapettai. The officer also inspected the renovation work being carried out at Bodinaickenpatti lake and held discussions with officials.

Mr. Sankar said the State government had been implementing various schemes for the benefit of people and asked officials to ensure the benefit reached them. “Works should be completed on time,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner C. Balachander, Additional Collector (Development) Alarmelmangai, and District Revenue Officer P. Menaha were present.