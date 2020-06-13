‘Ensure safety of optic fibre cables during road works in Bargur Hills’

Following frequent damage to optic fibre cables (OFC) during road widening and water project execution works on Anthiyur - Bargur Road, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has said that it would be forced to suspend telecom services to Bargur hills. It has urged the district administration to instruct the contractors to execute the work with utmost precaution and ensure the safety of cables.

In a letter to the District Collector, BSNL’s Deputy General Manager (Admin), Erode, said that telecom services were affected for a week in February owing to cable damage during double-laning of Anthiyur – Kollegal road by the National Highways Authority of India. Only after the intervention of the administration, cables were replaced and services restored.

In March, execution of Varattupallam – Moolakadai water project by a contractor damaged cables in Moolakadai – Sellampalayam – Ramagoundenkottai on Anthiyur – Bargur Road and services were disrupted in Bargur. BSNL was the only service provider in Bargur Hills and so far it has spent ₹ 3 lakh for replacing cables.

The letter said that the organisation was not in a position to bear the cost towards replacing the cables if those get damaged again and would be forced to suspend the telecom services to Bargur Hills completely. “The administration should instruct the contractors concerned to execute the work without damaging the cables laid 15 years ago,” the letter said.