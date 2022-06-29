Ensure safety at Gandhipuram bus stand: MLA

, Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, has urged the administration to ensure safety at Gandhipuram bus stand.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Ms. Vanathi said that activities of anti-social elements have increased at the Gandhipuram bus stand area.

She also recalled an incident that happened a week ago when a private bus driver, who was allegedly drunk, assaulted a government bus driver at Gandhipuram bus stand.

She also urged the City Police to increase the monitoring and patrolling to ensure safety, during the night time.