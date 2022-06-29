Coimbatore

Ensure safety at Gandhipuram bus stand: MLA

, Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, has urged the administration to ensure safety at Gandhipuram bus stand.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Ms. Vanathi said that activities of anti-social elements have increased at the Gandhipuram bus stand area.

She also recalled an incident that happened a week ago when a private bus driver, who was allegedly drunk, assaulted a government bus driver at Gandhipuram bus stand.

She also urged the City Police to increase the monitoring and patrolling to ensure safety, during the night time.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2022 6:35:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ensure-safety-at-gandhipuram-bus-stand-mla/article65582137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY