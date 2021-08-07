Ensure polite behaviour with public: DGP

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Friday told the police officers of the West Zone to ensure polite and courteous behaviour with the public and to not engage in acts that would bring disrepute to the police.

He chaired a meeting with the top police officers from the West Zone at the Office of the Commissioner of Police here.

Officers who attended the meeting told The Hindu Mr. Babu urged the officers to conduct more outreach programmes for the public and redress their grievances at the earliest.

Cyber crimes

He urged the police force to tackle cyber crimes in the West Zone and take up initiatives to generate more awareness among the public in prevention of cyber crimes.

The DGP also stressed curbing illegal sales of marijuana, banned tobacco products and lottery tickets and increase CCTV cameras for better surveillance, according to the officers.

The top police officers made presentations on the activities carried out in their respective domains and their requirements, to which Mr. Babu promised all assistance from his side, the officers said.

The DGP also felicitated some of the police officers for their accomplishments.

City Commissioners of Police Deepak M. Damor (Coimbatore) and V. Vanitha (Tiruppur), Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar, Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police M.S. Muthusamy (Coimbatore range) and C. Mageshwari (Salem range) along with Superintendents of Police from all eight districts in the West Zone participated in the meeting.