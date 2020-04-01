Ensure personal distancing at ration shops: Collector

With COVID-19 relief assistance of ₹1,000 and essential commodities to rice ration card holders to begin at ration shops across the district on Thursday, the district administration has asked the public to ensure personal distancing while standing in queue at the shops.

The State Government had announced that card holders would receive cash, besides rice, sugar, cooking oil and dhal free-of-cost at their respective ration shops.

On Wednesday, the Collector inspected Kollampalayam Vandikaran Thottam ration shop and checked the tokens that were kept to be distributed to the card holders. He inspected the markings made to ensure personal distancing of one metre between persons while in the queue. He said that each token will carry the date and time of issue of cash and asked one member of the family to come to the shop. “People should ensure personal distancing”, he said and asked officials to ensure the same during the distribution tomorrow.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, workers at the ration shop began distributing the token to card holders at their residence.

At a ration shop in Surampatti Four Road, people started gathering in front of the shop in the morning.

Later, police personnel told them that tokens will be distributed to them at their houses and asked them to return.

In Salem, distribution of tokens began on Wednesday. Though it was announced that tokens would be distributed to the card holders at their houses, people gathered in front of shops in the morning. At Devangapuram ration shop, long queue could be seen where people refused to follow personal distancing.

Special Correspondent adds from Dharmapuri: Starting from April 2, the rations and ₹1,000 per family card as part of COVID-19 relief measures, will be distributed through token system in public distribution system outlets servicing a large number of households.

According to a release, tokens will be distributed in the PDS outlets.

Collector S. Malarvizhi has urged the public not to crowd the shops and ensure the norms of physical distancing are strictly adhered to.