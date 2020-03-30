‘Ensure personal distancing among workers’

Officials of the Revenue Department inspected a private tea estate in Gudalur on Monday to check whether the management had provided masks and safety gear to workers.

P.Rajakumar, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gudalur, said that they had inspected the estate based on a complaint alleging that the management had not adhered to rules set by the district administration which stipulated that the workers must wear masks and gloves while working, as well as ensure personal distancing.

“The rules set down by the Collector to all tea estates and those engaged in agricultural work have already been informed to the estate owners. It is now up to the owners to ensure that the rules are followed, failing which action will be taken against them,” said Mr. Rajakumar. On Sunday, a pharmacy was sealed for the next few weeks after the owners failed to ensure personal distancing.