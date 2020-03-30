‘Ensure personal distancing among workers’

Officials of the Revenue Department inspected a private tea estate in Gudalur on Monday to check whether the management had provided masks and safety gear to workers.
P.Rajakumar, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gudalur, said that they had inspected the estate based on a complaint alleging that the management had not adhered to rules set by the district administration which stipulated that the workers must wear masks and gloves while working, as well as ensure personal distancing.
“The rules set down by the Collector to all tea estates and those engaged in agricultural work have already been informed to the estate owners. It is now up to the owners to ensure that the rules are followed, failing which action will be taken against them,” said Mr. Rajakumar. On Sunday, a pharmacy was sealed for the next few weeks after the owners failed to ensure personal distancing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.