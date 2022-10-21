‘Ensure noiseless, pollution-free Deepavali’

The district administration has asked people to ensure noiseless and smoke pollution-free Deepavali.

A release said the Supreme Court in its order in 2018 instructed the manufacturers to make crackers by using raw materials that would reduce emission levels and also make green crackers. The court had also stressed on encouraging community fire cracking at a particular period of time. The government had permitted bursting crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Deepavali.

Also, to protect the environment, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had been creating awareness among the public through schools, colleges, eco clubs and National Green Corps with the support of various departments. The release asked people not to burst firecrackers that generated huge noise and also not to burst crackers near hospitals, schools and religious places. The release appealed to people to celebrate the festival of light in an eco- friendly manner.