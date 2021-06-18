Krishnagiri

18 June 2021 23:13 IST

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis has advised the authorities here to ensure housing for sanitary workers.

Commission Chairman M.Venkatesan, on Friday, reviewed the implementation of various schemes for sanitary workers in the presence of District Collector V. Jayachandrabanu Reddy and other senior officials.

Mr.Venkatesan said in a release that health camps should be conducted once in three months for sanitary workers. and the civic bodies should ensure timely payment of salaries to the workers.

In line with the Prime Minister’s announcement on housing for all by 2022, authorities must ensure housing for sanitary workers under various schemes. Steps must be taken to ensure quality education for the children of sanitary workers .

He advised officials to ensure that salaries of sanitary workers were directly credited to their bank accounts.