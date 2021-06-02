Ensure govt. schemes reach beneficiaries on time: Collector

Dharmapuri

02 June 2021 23:54 IST

District Collector S. Dhivyadarshini held a consultative meeting with the line departments on the action to be taken on petitions received under the Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhal Amaichar programme, here, at the Collectorate.

The meeting sought to take stock of the course of action to be followed by the line departments in dealing with the petitions.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as part of the electoral promise had assured voters that the petitions collected as part of the campaign Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin will be redressed within 100 days of the formation of the government. Addressing the officials, Collector Dhivyadarshini urged the departments to take extra care in ensuring government schemes and benefits were made accessible to the public and reach the beneficiaries on time.

Officials were asked to pay attention to the civil demands such as laying of roads through the rural development agency, power connections, issue of smart cards etc. Further, officials were asked not to summarily reject petitions and instead seek out additional information or documents to address a demand. Ms. Dhivyadarshini directed officials to ensure no eligible person was denied of rightful benefits, while attending to the petitions.