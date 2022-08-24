Ensure govt. benefits reach genuine beneficiaries, officials in Dharmapuri told

District monitoring officer Atul Anand reviewing development works in Dharmapuri. Collector K. Shanthi is also in the picture. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A slew of schemes are being implemented by the State government to enhance the livelihood of the people. It is for the officials to ensure the schemes reach the genuine beneficiaries and in a timely manner, said Atul Anand, Labour Commissoner and Principal Secretary and the district monitoring officer for Dharmapuri here.

Reviewing the implementation of programmes and schemes for the district, Mr. Atul Anand said that there were basic development programmes and welfare schemes tailored for the district. The various departments shall ensure that the schemes and programmes are being implemented in an expedited manner without uncalled for delays. All services through the e-service centres should be completed in a timely manner and shall reach the beneficiaries in time.

Consistent monitoring of the implementation of the schemes and programmes within the ambit of the guidelines by the government shall ensure the success of those schemes, according to the Principal Secretary.

Earlier, Mr.Anand reviewed the Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Development Programme, Jal Shakthi Abhiyan, Namakku Naame Thittam being implemented under Dharmapuri municipality.

