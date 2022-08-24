Ensure govt. benefits reach genuine beneficiaries, officials in Dharmapuri told

Special Correspondent
August 24, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

District monitoring officer Atul Anand reviewing development works in Dharmapuri. Collector K. Shanthi is also in the picture. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A slew of schemes are being implemented by the State government to enhance the livelihood of the people.  It is for the officials to ensure the schemes reach the genuine beneficiaries and in a timely manner, said Atul Anand, Labour Commissoner and Principal Secretary and the district monitoring officer for Dharmapuri here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviewing the implementation of programmes and schemes for the district, Mr. Atul Anand said that there were basic development programmes and welfare schemes tailored for the district. The various departments shall ensure that the schemes and programmes are being implemented in an expedited manner without uncalled for delays.  All services through the e-service centres should be completed in a timely manner and shall reach the beneficiaries in time. 

 Consistent monitoring of the implementation of the schemes and programmes within the ambit of the guidelines by the government shall ensure the success of those schemes, according to the Principal Secretary. 

Earlier, Mr.Anand reviewed the Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Development Programme, Jal Shakthi Abhiyan, Namakku Naame Thittam being implemented under Dharmapuri municipality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app