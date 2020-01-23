Ensure government schemes reach people, says Minister

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan has asked the newly-elected village panchayat presidents and vice-presidents to ensure that the schemes implemented by State Government reach the public.

A total of 2,524 members were elected directly to various posts in the local body elections while 255 members, were elected indirectly to various posts recently. Induction training was held at a college in Perundurai here on Wednesday that was presided over by Collector C. Kathiravan during which MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West), K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East), and V.P. Subramani (Modakurichi) and officials were present. Members were explained on the powers and functions of local bodies, duties and responsibilities of elected representatives, various committees and its functions, record maintaining and ensuring development of basic amenities in each villages.

Addressing the members, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that local bodies have greater role in fulfilling the basic amenities in villages and asked them to work in a manner so that government schemes reach the targeted persons. He said that panchayat presidents should conduct gram sabha meetings regularly and resolutions passed during the meetings should be registered.

Minister for Environment, K.C. Karuppannan, said that four types of meetings, regular, special, emergency and meeting based on request can be conducted and highlighted the issues that need to be taken up in each type of meeting. Since villages play a key role in the development of the nation, elected panchayat presidents and vice-presidents should work for the betterment of their villages during their tenure.

M. Balaganesh, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, M. Vijayshankar, Assistant Director (Panchayats), K.K. Kaliappan, president, District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, block development officers from 14 panchayat union, elected members from 225 village panchayats were present.

Special Correspondent adds from Dharmapuri: An orientation programme for the local body representatives of five panchayat unions was held here on Wednesday. The one-day training was conducted for the newly-elected vice-presidents and presidents of Dharmapuri, Nallapalli, Pennagaram, Eriyur and Karimangalam unions.

The presidents and vice-presidents of 124 panchayats were imparted training.

Many of the elected representatives are first-time representatives with varying degrees of qualification.

Earlier, speaking to The Hindu, a first-time panchayat vice-president Saraswati, elected to Kondampatty panchayat, said she was looking forward to the orientation.

The 39-year-old ITI diploma holder said, she along with the president of the panchayat, also a woman, hoped to address the infrastructural needs of their panchayat as a priority.

The district has 251 panchayats and 10 panchayat unions. On Thursday, a similar day-long orientation will be held for the remaining 122 panchayats of Palacodde, Paapireddypatty, Harur, Kadathur and Morappur.