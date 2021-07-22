Ensure equal pay for workers in local bodies: AITUC

ERODE

22 July 2021 23:10 IST

Members of the Erode District Local Body Workers’ Association, affiliated to AITUC, have urged the district administration to ensure equal pay for workers working in various local bodies in the district.

The association meeting, led by its president S. Chinnasamy was held here in which various resolutions were passed.

Advertising

Advertising

The resolution said that the district has one corporation, four municipalities, 42 town panchayats and 225 village panchayats where over 10,000 workers involved with conservancy, public sanitation, drinking water distribution, maintenance of street lights, and office works were employed. Of this, 75% of the workers were appointed through self-help groups, on contract basis and by outsourcing who were paid daily wages.

The resolution said that the Collector fixes the minimum wages for workers every year which is implemented by the local bodies. However, many local bodies fail to implement the order and continue to pay lower wages than fixed by the district administration.

Also, the jobs of the workers were not regularised as per the norms. Since each local body pays different wages for the workers, there is no uniformity and hence, equal pay should be ensured, the resolution said.

The resolution urged abolition of the contract and outsourcing system and wanted the government to recruit workers directly. The job of existing temporary workers in local bodies should be regularised and time-scale should be given to them.

Another resolution wanted the minimum wages for 2021-22 be fixed immediately and implemented by all the local bodies.

Also, conservancy workers should be paid a monthly consolidated pay of ₹10,000 instead of the existing ₹3,600. A resolution wanted an incentive of ₹15,000 to be provided to each of the workers in local bodies who worked during COVID-19.