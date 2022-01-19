Ensure all facilities are available for COVID-19 patients at hospitals: Erode Collector

ERODE

19 January 2022 17:58 IST

Collector H. Krishnanunni on Wednesday inspected the Covid Care Centre (CCC) established at Vellalar College of Engineering at Thindal and held discussions with officials..

There is a sharp increase in the cases reported in the district in the past one week and the administration is intensifying containment measures. Cases reported were 542 on January 15, 570 on January 16, 613 on January 17 and 777 on January 18. So far, a total of 1,12,283 cases were reported while 3,360 were undergoing treatment or in home isolation in the district. A total of 716 deaths were reported in the district, while the positive rate stood at 14.6 as on Tuesday.

Mr. Krishnanunni inspected the 100-bedded centre and held discussions with the City Health Officer in-charge Sujatha and officials concerned and asked them to ensure that all facilities are available for patients. He said that oxygen-supported beds are available at the District Headquarters Hospital, Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and government hospitals in the district. Also, CCC’s were kept ready across the district, he added.

Health Department officials said that of the total 1,574 oxygen-supported beds, 79 were occupied and 1,495 were vacant. Likewise, of the total 849 non oxygen-supported beds, 104 were occupied and 745 were vacant. Of the total 437 ICU beds that were earmarked for treating COVID-19 patients, 10 beds were occupied and 427 beds were vacant. Thus, a total of 2,667 beds remain vacant in the hospitals in the district. Of the total 825 beds in the Covid Care Centres, one bed was occupied, they said.