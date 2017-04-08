Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, K. Sathyagopal and Tamilnadu Water Supply and Drainage Board Managing Director Dheeraj Kumar reviewed drought relief and water supply works in the district in the presence of Collector T.N. Hariharan.

A release from the district administration said that the officials had asked the Coimbatore Corporation to take steps ensure adequate supply of drinking water, dig bore wells if necessary to improve water supply and act against those who illegally tap drinking water.

The officials also directed officials concerned to ensure that there were no illegal tapping of water in municipal, town panchayat and panchayat areas.

The release also said that the officials asked local body officials to work closely with their counterparts in the TWAD Board to ensure adequate water supply in rural areas.

Laying special emphasis on ‘Kudi Maramathu’ scheme, they said that water bodies should be cleaned and rejuvenated so that their water storage capacity improved. The officials also wanted the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments’ officials to work in tandem to ensure availability of fodder for cattle.