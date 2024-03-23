ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure 100% voting, Collector tells students in Salem

March 23, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Salem

A selfie stand, signature campaign, and rangoli competition were conducted

M. Sabari

Selfie points were installed in a private college at Ammapet in Salem on Friday to create awareness among first-time voters. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

District Collector R. Brindha Devi urged college students to cast their votes without fail.

As part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities, awareness programmes were conducted in a private college at Ammapet on Friday. A selfie stand, signature campaign, and rangoli competition were conducted.

Ms. Brindha Devi said that to ensure 100% voting in the Lok Sabha polls, officials were appointed for every Assembly constituency in Salem district to create awareness through various programmes and competitions. In Salem district, young voters should cast their vote and become an example to others, the Collector added.

