Enrolment in higher studies increased by 9% in Erode district

Published - October 26, 2024 06:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Enrolment in higher education after Class XII has risen by 9% over the past year, said District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara.

A release from the Collector said that in 2022-23, 85% of the 14,744 students of the 112 government higher secondary schools in the district enrolled for various undergraduate programmes in medicine, engineering, arts and science, polytechnic college, I.T.I after having cleared the board exams. In the year 2023-24, 94% of the 10,652 students who cleared their higher secondary board exams enrolled for undergraduate programmes, he said, an increase of 9%.

The Collector also pointed out the success of the Uyarvukku Padi career guidance programme held in the district in September.

He also pointed out that 470 students who had discontinued their education after clearing their board exams were identified by school heads and revenue officials and brought to the camps, where they were enrolled into undergraduate programmes, with educational loans also arranged for. “Programmes like these have helped increase the enrolment ratio by 9%,” the release said.

