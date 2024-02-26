Enhanced facilities for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and pregnant women at 39 police stations in Coimbatore

February 26, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Swarga Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Coimbatore, joined hands with the Coimbatore City Police to launch ‘Project Sugamya’ on Monday at the Ukkadam police station.

The initiative aims at enhancing accessibility for individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and pregnant women across 39 police stations, the City Police Commissioner’s Office, and the Coimbatore Police Hospital.

The project involves equipping several police stations with wheelchairs, ramps, and railings to facilitate easy access. Additionally, the NGO has compiled a roster of special educators, counsellors, and sign language experts available round the clock to assist individuals in navigating police stations, communicating with officials, lodging complaints, or deciphering signboards.

J. Swarnalatha, Founder of Swarga, emphasised the significance of providing accessibility to visually impaired individuals, stating, “Several times, a visually impaired person cannot read or write ordinary text. Therefore, we have also made it possible for them to avail of voice recordings of the first information report (FIR) filed by the police instead of the traditional hard copy.”

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, who launched the initiative, commended the effort, stressing the importance of making public spaces accessible to all. “This initiative is the first of its kind in Coimbatore, and we hope it will inspire everyone to be more inclusive,” he said.

