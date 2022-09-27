‘Engrave Thirukkural couplets on Sankagiri hills’

Coimbatore Tamil Sangamam and Tamil Kappu Koottiyakkam have requested the Union government to issue ordinance and allocate funds to engrave Thirukkural couplets on one of the hills in Sankagiri in Salem district.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the international conference for Tamil language on Sunday, the associations requested UNESCO to add Thirukkural to its 'UNESCO Collection of Representative Works: Treasures of World Literature' and the Centre to take measures to engrave all the 1,330 couplets of Thiruvalluvar on a hill in Sankagiri panchayat in Salem.

The panel requested the State to issue orders to introduce Tamil as the medium of instruction in all schools and colleges, and ensure all Government orders, proceedings and communications from the government offices, universities, colleges and schools are issued in Tamil language and recite hymns in Tamil in temples and societies.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, who addressed the gathering, said Chief Minister M.K Stalin had already allotted ₹82 crore for the development of the language. He said the resolutions would be forwarded to the CM and considered for implementation.