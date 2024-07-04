Tiruppur Corporation Launches Classroom Reading Clubs with The Hindu in School

The Tiruppur Corporation, as part of a skill development programme, has launched a Classroom Reading Club initiative using curated newspapers and magazines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative aims to foster a lively and engaging learning environment, through which students can improve their language skills while also staying informed in current affairs. The corporation has chosen eight corporation and government schools in the district for the project, which is now in its pilot phase.

Around 800 copies of The Hindu in School, a children-focused curated newspaper, and Young World, a children’s magazine, will be made available to select schools. These resources will be used in classroom reading clubs, where students will be encouraged to read and participate in language development activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was inaugurated at Jaivabai Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur, with Mayor N. Dineshkumar, Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam, and Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Pawan Kumar G. Giriyappavar in attendance.

Mayor Dinesh Kumar praised the corporation’s innovative approach, sharing a personal anecdote about how his habit of reading newspapers during his school days helped him improve his English.

Commissioner Pawan Kumar G. Giriyappavar highlighted the primary objective of the initiative, which is to instil the habit of reading newspapers. He stated that reading newspapers can enhance knowledge about current affairs, science, sports, and other subjects. In the long run, students will be better equipped to communicate, comprehend, and write in English with confidence.

Deputy Commissioner A. Sulthana, Assistant Commissioner R. Vinoth, and Ward 36 Councillor P. Dhivakaran also attended the event. Headmistress Mrs. Stella A. Mary proposed the vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.