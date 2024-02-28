GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engineers go on strike against hike in price of quarry materials

February 28, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Erode District Civil Engineers Association took out a protest here on Wednesday condemning the steep rise in price of quarry materials in the district.

The prices of m-sand, p-sand and gravel, important materials for construction work, had increased by 50%, the protesters said, because of which construction costs had risen by ₹250 per sq ft. Now, people have to spend ₹2,500 per sq ft instead of the earlier ₹2,200 per sq ft to construct a house, they said and urged the government to take steps and regulate the price.

The protestors demanded a regulatory body for the industry to fix prices. Construction activities in many parts of the district have come to a standstill because of the strike.

