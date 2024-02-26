GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engineers, contractors submit plea to regulate price of quarry materials in Erode

February 26, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the price of quarry materials, including M sand and gravel, continuing to rise in the district, engineers and contractors have submitted separate petitions to the district administration calling for necessary action to stabilise and regulate the prices.

A petition submitted by K.S. Boopathy, chairman of the Builders Association of India, Erode Centre, during the weekly grievance day meeting here on Monday, said there has been a sudden and significant increase in the prices of construction quarry materials like M-sand, P-sand and gravel by ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 a unit, and that it was causing financial losses to builders, contractors and building owners. “The hike is also affecting migrant workers employed in large numbers, and several of them have been forced to return to their home states due to suspension of construction activity,” the petition said and warned that rising prices pose a threat to the State economy. “We urge you to explore measures to stabilise and regulate the prices of quarry materials,” the petition said.

Another petition submitted by the Tamil Nadu Highways Contractors Federation to the Collector, said that crushers and quarry owners had formed a syndicate and increased the price of materials by 80% to 90%. The price of gravel and wet mix that was sold for ₹1,700 a unit in July 2023 was hiked to ₹3,000 a unit now, while M-sand and P-sand are being sold for ₹4,000 and ₹5,000 a unit respectively. “We were awarded contracts for 2023-24 based on the price last year. But, due to the hike, we are facing losses of up to 30%,” they said and wanted the schedule of rates for 2024-25 to be increased. “We have planned to go on strike on February 27 and 28 in Western districts,” they added.

